Planning some hiking with the pooch in the future?
An NBC News article delves into some tips to protect dogs from things like ticks, injuries, overheating and more during your adventures. A dog trainer and a dog parent/veterinarian/avid hiker offered some advice along the way.
Know your dog
Take your dog's age, fitness level, weight and sometimes even their breed into consideration. For example, a breed like a bulldog can be more sensitive to heat while pugs or boxers can have trouble breathing in warmer temperatures.
Experts suggest easing into your hikes, as dogs need time to acclimate to the heat. They suggest working your way towards a bigger hike over a period of time.
Leashing
While dogs are required to be on a leash no longer than eight feet on public property in Spokane County, it can be considered somewhat of a loosely-followed rule. While some folks choose to obey that rule, others might let their doggo roam free at times on hikes.
Experts say your dog must have a solid recall and not get tempted by any distractions when you call for them to come back. Complete off-leash control is essential in keeping dogs from disturbing any off-limit terrain, chasing endangered species, or pushing the limit on boundaries.
Again, officials suggest taking dogs to fenced parks where they can roam free and play with other dogs, but some animal-rights activists state that a dog should be allowed off leash depending on its obedience.
Beware of ticks
Ticks often wait at the edge of vegetation looking for a pooch to latch onto. Vets have differing suggestions on how to prevent fleas and ticks depending on health history and breed. There certainly isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, as each come with risks.
Experts suggest even when you use preventatives that are supposed to make the ticks die and fall of, always maintain a routine of checking dogs thoroughly after they've been outside with a pair of tweezers handy.
Aside from ticks or fleas, experts say to look out for vegetation-caused issues like foxtails, which can burrow into fur or get into tender toepads or noses.
Hydration
While the amount varies depending on your dog's size, fitness level as well as the temperature or humidity, all dogs need plenty of water. A vet suggests taking a portable filter and collapsible bowl if you're not packing water for your hike.
The vet says to not always trust ponds or streams as ways for dogs to hydrate, as the risk of parasites, bacteria and algae bloom can be potentially toxic. While there is risk, he says dogs drink from natural resources all the time and "you gotta do what you can do."
Dogs big and fit enough have an option to wear a pack and carry their own water.
First Aid
Sometimes a cell phone won't always have service where you're hiking, so you might not have the option to Google a symptom or contact a vet. Vets recommend taking pet first aid classes, having some first aid supplies and assessing your ability to handle what can come your way.
If a dog becomes injured or overtired, experts say that doesn't mean they're being lazy or just tired, they often just want to stay with people and will ignore symptoms til it's too late. "If they're lying down pay attention," they said.
The American Red Cross has online first aid training available.
Summary
Taking all this into consideration can be overwhelming, but experts reiterate that hiking is amazing for dogs. It allows them get outside fairly-sterile homes, feast on senses, exert energy and use their mind, and just be a dog.
"Just be sure you're doing your job and keeping them safe and healthy so you can enjoy happy trails for a long time to come," the article reads.