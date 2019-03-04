NEW JERSEY - Hillary Clinton announced in an exclusive interview with a New Jersey station that she would not be running for president in 2020.
"I'm not running, but I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe," she told News 12.
She went on to tell News 12, "I've told every one of them, don't take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration that need to be highlighted. People need to understand that in many cases, they were sold a bill of goods. We can't take anything for granted. We have to work really, really hard to make our case to the American people, and I'm gonna do everything I can to help the Democrats win back the White House."
You can watch the full interview here.