SPOKANE, Wash. - Over one hundred crashes, countless road blockades, and an emergency alert from Spokane Police requesting of residents, "Please don't leave your house if you don't have to."
To say Spokane roads were slick Thursday night is an understatement. And the makeshift ice rinks we were driving on last night haven't exactly melted away.
Go slow, take your time and pack your patience... you've heard it all before. You can take every precaution you want, but accidents are bound to happen.
Icy streets are just a reality for the Inland Northwest, but when you mix them with hills? Well, that's a dangerous combo. That's why some neighbors near Freya are getting creative.
Blankets of snow quickly turned to sheets of ice Thursday afternoon, turning tires into skis within minutes as cars and buses started sliding off the road.
For one neighborhood on Freya, it's nothing new.
"Yesterday was really icy. It was stop and go traffic here. The house across the street, a car slid into their side yard. I'm assuming because they were out of control," Blakely LeMasters said. "Same thing with the house above them--a car crashed into their rocks in their yard, and that's not the first time I've seen that happen."
LeMaster's has lived off Freya for almost two years and always wondered why rocks sat outside her home. That was, until she experienced firsthand the reason why last year.
"Last winter, I was sitting at my window here. I saw four in the span of two hours. Yes, and then last night I saw two," she said. "The owner put these big rocks here and I know I feel a lot safer with them there."
In fact, she isn't the only homeowner with a barrier. We counted at least 6.
"They all have rocks similar to ours. Obviously, I can see why we would need those. Even just when its dry, people go so fast here. If there were an accident, or if someone were to go out of control, we would want some kind of barrier, being so close to the road," she said.
Really, she and other neighbors I spoke to just want something permanent done.
"When it gets icy it's really, really dangerous. It's slippery. It's super steep. Personally, I think we should just close it down for the winter," she said.
It's always better to be safe than sorry and reduce that speed when you are on roads, and especially on hills like here on Freya.