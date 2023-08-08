SPOKANE, Wash. — Paul Hamilton, 66, known commonly as the Sheriff of Hillyard, died on Monday.
Paul Hamilton was known to be a beloved community member in Hillyard. From Spokane City Council Member Michael Cathcart, Hamilton symbolized resilience, determination, and love for the neighborhood. He was known to organize events in the community while standing against anything detrimental to Hillyard.
"Hillyard has come a long way, and much of it is due to the unyielding efforts of Paul Hamilton," Cathcart said.
Hamilton was seen at the Hillyard Festival, where he held court in the festival beer garden, an annual tradition of his.
Neon Moon also shared their regards to the deceased community hero and is hosting a Candle Vigil Tuesday at 9 p.m. It will take place at the small park across from Paul's on Market and Queen, with a later hosting at the Moon. All candles and supplies will be provided.