The Hillyard Heritage Celebrations are celebrating their community with Hillyrad Festival from August 2 through August 5.
According to the the Hillyard Festival website, festivities start on Saturday, August 3 at 10 a.m. and go till 10 p.m. A parade will commence at 10 a.m. followed by the Rockstar Wheelers truck show at Harmon park.
The Visit Spokane website says the Rockstar Wheeler truck show will be the greatest attraction for the festival. There will be live entertainment on two stages, bingo, food, kids' games and a beer garden.
On Sunday at 10:00 a.m., a non-denominational church service will be held followed by the car show.
A full schedule of events can be found at www.hillyardfestival.com.