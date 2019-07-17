The Spokane County Interstate Fair is still a few months away, but the fair’s main hiring event is happening today.
Organizers need to hire about 200 people to take and sell tickets, clean barns, clerk and do other such jobs. The jobs are open to people age 16 and up. Marketing and sales manager Rachel Buchanan says this year, they have what they call a good problem.
“The job market is great for people... which is great for them but bad for us,” Buchanan said. “We need anybody who would just like a little extra money maybe to go on vacation with to come down and play at the fair with us for 10 days.”
Buchanan says this is the main hiring event for the fair, and applicants need to come in person to be considered. Applicants need to bring two forms of government issued ID and will interview with a three person panel. Applicants will be notified about their job about three weeks before the fair begins.
The job fair will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at the Spokane County Fairgrounds. The job application is available here. The fair is scheduled for September 6-15, 2019.