POST FALLS, Idaho — If you are looking for a job, there will be a hiring event in Post Falls on June 21 where there will be over 100 job opportunities.
The hiring event will take place at the Idaho Department of Labor office located at 600 N. Thornton St. from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Employers that are currently planning attend include:
- Cabela's
- Sleep Inn Post Falls
- Humanix
- Shermin Williams
- North Idaho Dental Personnel
- Fred Meyer
- Arrow Construction Supply
- and so many more!
If you are interested in seeing the full list of employers, it is on the Idaho Department of Labor's calendar of events HERE.
These employers will be hiring for a wide range of positions. Some of them include: machinists, landscapers, welders, nurses, dental assistants, teachers, builders, general laborers, caregivers, cashiers, security officer, and many other.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume and be prepared to speak with recruiters for in-person interviews. For interview prep and resume tips, visit the Labor's website HERE.
If you need information or want to request reasonable accommodation, please contact Keeler Crawford at (208) 457-8789.