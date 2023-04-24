WELLPINIT, Wash. - A beloved former Spokane Police officer of nearly 30 years suffered from a heart attack earlier this month, leading to open heart surgery.
“He’s always the first person to jump up and ask, ‘how can I help,’” Monique Grant said.
Monique Grant met her husband, Gordon Grant, about 30 years ago. They have been married for 21 years, and throughout all those years, Monique said she’s never gone anywhere with Gordon without someone in the community recognizing him.
“He’s just never met a stranger,” Monique said. “When I say half of Spokane knows my husband, I’m not kidding.”
From patrolling the streets to working as a D.A.R.E officer, teaching kids not to use drugs, Gordon has always been one with the community he serves. Three years shy of 30, Gordon retired from law enforcement, only to find himself coming out of retirement around five years later to serve as a school resource officer in Wellpinit, serving the Spokane Tribal Police.
“If I have a bad day, he always cheers me up, and when I get to school, I always give him a hug,” Sadie Whalawytsa, a Wellpinit Middle School student, said.
Gordon’s protection, support, and love has been missing from the schools in Wellpinit for two weeks or so, as he’s been recovering from his open-heart surgery. On April 10, he woke up to an unusual pain in his chest. Quickly, he and Monique went to the hospital where doctors found two blocked arteries.
“That’s not what I was expecting to hear,” Monique said.
A few days later, Gordon was undergoing surgery. It went smoothly, and after 11 days in the hospital – Gordon is back home with his family. His boss and good friend, Spokane Tribal Police Chief Kelly Hembach, has been there every step of the way.
“You take care of your people,” Hembach said. “We’re the ones that help everybodyevery day in life, and now he’s the one that has to be helped. And it’s hard to accept that sometimes, for us in our career field.”
A close friend to the Grant family created a GoFundMe to help pay the medical bills – even though Monique and Gordon were hesitant to accept help from anyone. They prefer to be the givers.
When hundreds of donations and thousands of dollars started pouring in, with heartfelt messages appearing left and right for the man most people know as “Officer Grant,” the perspective shifted – whether he knew it or not, Gordon had touched countless lives across the region, for years.
“I’m not surprised, because I know how people feel about him,” Monique said. “But he’s surprised and shocked that people he hasn’t talked to for years are reaching out.”
Comments include folks telling Gordon they remember him from as far back as the 90s, when he was their D.A.R.E. officer.
“That's the impact he has on people, it’s quite a big deal,” Hembach said.
Gordon is expected to be back to work in September, for the new school year. Hembach said when he is ready, the job will be waiting – untouched. For now, Gordon’s main goal is to heal alongside his family.
“It’spretty amazing to have that kind of support and we are so appreciative, his spirits are high,” Monique said.
If you would like to donate to the Grant family’s GoFundMe – click here.