ROANOKE, Virginia - It's the season of love, and what better way to celebrate than with naming a cockroach?
For just $6, you can name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach from the Science Museum of Western Virginia. Whether you name it after your sweetie, your bestie, or your ex, you'll get a customized e-card to commemorate the occasion.
"Maybe it’s someone you love, or maybe it’s someone who makes your skin crawl – we’re not here to judge!"
Regardless of the target of your Valentine, the $6 donation will go directly to supporting the cockroach colony at the museum, as well as other animals housed in the Living Collections Department!
Anyone can donate, so get your love bug (or someone who bugs you) a unique gift for the holiday!