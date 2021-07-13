...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 105.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of
Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast
Washington.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...We are going into the hottest days of this
advisory this Tuesday and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...Hot and Dry with Increased Wind Wednesday and Thursday Cascade
east slopes, Okanogan Valley, Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse
and Spokane Area ...
.Expect periods of increased wind with low relative humidity
especially in the afternoons and evenings Wednesday and Thursday.
A cold front moving through Thursday will increase relative
humidity in some areas but the stronger winds will still be a
concern for new fire starts and existing fires.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
THE CENTRAL CASCADE GAPS, COLUMBIA BASIN, PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA...
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern
Columbia Basin, Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse
and Spokane Area, Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South
Central Cascade Valleys and Fire Weather Zone 677 East
Washington Central Cascade Valleys.
* Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidities: 8 to 15 percent in the valleys and 16 to
22 percent over the higher terrain.
* Impacts: Increased wind and low relative humidity will
potentially increase fire spread potential of new or existing
fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&