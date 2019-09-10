PULLMAN, Wash. - A Pullman landmark drive in is ready to fire up the grill for the first time in months; Cougar County Drive In posted a help wanted ad on Facebook at the beginning of September.
The help wanted ad said the eatery is looking for cooks, preppers and counter sales workers to join the Cougar Country Family.
Anyone with prior restaurant experience is encouraged to apply. You're asked to send your resume and references to welovepullman@gmail.com.
Cougar County Drive In was saved back in July 2019 and was expected to open before the first WSU football game. Construction and remodeling hit some snags, delaying the opening by a couple of weeks.
There's still no estimated time for when the historic drive in will be back to flipping burgers and serving up fries.