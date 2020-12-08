Historic Crescent department store Santa displayed in downtown Spokane for the first time in decades

SPOKANE, Wash. - You might remember a few years back, The Crescent window displays were discovered in the basement of the old department store.
They’ve been slowly restored and put back onto display for the community to see and, just recently a very big piece of the display was donated to the Downtown Spokane Partnership.
“It was a really big surprise when we got a phone call from the Conley family,” Elisabeth Hooker the Marketing & Programming Director for the Downtown Spokane Partnership said. “They said 'Hey, we noticed you found these old window displays, did you know we happen to have the original Santa Claus that guarded the awning over the department store?'”
Back in the 90s, the family that owns the White Elephant purchased The Crescent Santa at a yard sale.
The fiberglass piece of Spokane history kept watch over there Spokane Valley White Elephant in the wintertime, but now it’s back in downtown Spokane.
“In the 60s and 70s if you were to walk down Main Ave., in downtown Spokane, you would be surrounded by holiday decoration,” Hooker said. “You would see the windows at The Crescent, you would see the windows at the Bon Marché and lining the street or above the awning would be giant Christmas trees or a giant Santa Claus.”
The downtown partnership said the window displays they have are just a fraction of what there is.
When the store closed down all the figurines were sold at a fire sale price, people bought them up and still to this day have them wrapped up in their attics at home.
“Oh the collection will never be complete,” Hooker said. “Piecing that puzzle back together is part of the fun of bringing this holiday tradition home.”
Hooker said bringing the whole Crescent family back together is the goal.
“The more that we get the more we will put them to use,” Hooker said. “I get phone calls still that are like, hey I’ve got another one of the Santa Clauses or I have a smaller version or I have some mini wise men.”
Even though some Spokane traditions have changed and evolved, the displays will keep going up every year at their new home at the Davenport Grand.
“It might be a little different, it might be a little bit more modern,” Hooker said. “But it’s still the spirit of the holiday and I think especially in 2020 we could use some of that spirit.”
The Crescent Santa is up now in the lobby of the Grand just down the hall from the windows.
