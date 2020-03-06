SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's historic East Trent Bridge will officially close in mid-April prior to being demolished and replaced
The replacement project for the bridge, built in 1910 on State Route 290, is expected to last until the end of 2022.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is encouraging travelers to seek alternate routes, as Trent Ave/SR-290 will be closed to pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle traffic between Hamilton St. and Iron Ct. starting in mid-April.
The bridge will be closed intermittently next week as crews install netting between March 9-13 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. WSDOT also warns people nearby the prep work area that the automatic nailer used to secure netting can sound like gunshots to some.
"Once the bridge is completed, travelers can look forward to added bike lanes in both directions of travel, as well as a wide shared-use path on the south side of the bridge and a sidewalk for pedestrians on the north side," WSDOT said in a release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.