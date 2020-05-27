SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's historic East Trent Bridge will officially close on June 1 prior to being demolished and replaced, leading to some detours for vehicle and pedestrian traffic over the next three years.
The replacement project for the bridge, built in 1910 on State Route 290, is expected to last until the end of 2023. Work was supposed to begin in March, but faced delays due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is encouraging travelers to seek alternate routes, as Trent Ave/SR-290 will be closed to pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle traffic between Hamilton St. and Iron Ct. starting June 1.
Several detours for large trucks, light vehicles and pedestrians will be signed for the duration of the closure. Heavy truck traffic should use Freya St. to I-90, light vehicle traffic should use MLK to Spokane Falls Blvd., and Bikers/pedestrians should use Iron Bridge to the north of Trent Ave.
Detour maps for the upcoming closure to the East Trent Bridge.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 27, 2020
"Once the bridge is completed, travelers can look forward to added bike lanes in both directions of travel, as well as a wide shared-use path on the south side of the bridge and a sidewalk for pedestrians on the north side," WSDOT said in a previous release.
