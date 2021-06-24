Temps will hover in the 90's through the end of the week, which is a good 15 degrees above average. We are watching the potential of an historic heat wave for the weekend and the start of next week come together with temperatures that will shoot dangerously into the triple digits. National weather service has now issued an excessive heat watch that will begin Friday and continue through at least Tuesday.
Please prepare for multiple days of excessive heat by becoming familiar with the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. In addition, make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat in an air-conditioned building, check on your neighbors and NEVER leave the kids or pets in a vehicle for any amount of time unattended.