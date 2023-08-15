SPOKANE, Wash - Mary's Place, a historic home, nestled in between trees on Sacred Hearts campus, could soon be demolished.
The city said the parking lot could replace the house.
You may recall, the house was listed for nearly $6 million last year.
Mary Gianetsas bought the home for $19,000 in the early 1900s, according to our partners at the Spokesman Review.
By the late 1960s, Sacred Heart offered Mary $200,000 for the home. She declined, wanting $215,000, which would've been more than $1.5 million today, the Spokesman reported.
The transaction never happened.
The City of Spokane said in a statement to NonStop Local, “At this time, a demolition permit has been applied for and the 10-day notice began on Friday, Aug. 11, based on an email received that date from the Development Center Permit Team. We don’t know if a demolition has been scheduled at this time, only that the permit has been applied for. A pre-development meeting was held on July 13 for a “parking lot expansion” on the property.”