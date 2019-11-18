COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Over the weekend, the J.C. White House made its historic move to its new home at the base of Tubbs Hill in Coeur d'Alene.
The 6,000 square-foot, three-story house was built in 1904, and is one of the last remaining original homes in Coeur d'Alene. Now it will be the new home for the Museum of North Idaho.
The J.C. White House journeyed from 8th & Sherman to 8th & Young Saturday morning, with several roads barricaded along the route as spectators watched and enjoyed coffee and donuts.
Several supporters of the move were on hand Saturday documenting as the house was wheeled down the streets of CdA.
The J.C. White House will now serve as a centerpiece for the Museum of North Idaho, including libraries and exhibits. The home belonged to J.C. White, a historic figure in the Inland Northwest.
Jocelyn Whitfield-Babcock, the development director for the Museum of North Idaho told KHQ recently that the house's new home south of city hall will fit right into preserving the historic nature of Coeur d'Alene.
“We love the natural setting and we're going to keep and we're going to keep as much of it as possible,” Whitfield-Babcock said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.