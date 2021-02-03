SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Police Department are investigating after a hit and run that sent a 70-year-old woman crashing into a building.
The collision occurred in Spokane on the corner of Monroe and Sinto. Authorities say the woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The woman's family told KHQ reporter Alex Peebles that she had slight chest pains but nothing too serious.
Police are investigating the incident as a hit and run, and a nearby security camera captured the crash on video. The video shows a silver Nissan crossing the intersection and making contact with the woman's car. The vehicle then sped off, leaving the scene.
This investigation is ongoing and we will continue to update as more information is announced.