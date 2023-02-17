MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – On Thursday at 1:15 p.m., a suspected hit-and-run occurred on the westbound I-90 offramp near Pines in Spokane Valley. Less than an hour later, the suspect was apprehended at a Conoco off SR-902 near Medical Lake, thanks to helpful tips from the community.
“Hit-and-run crashes like this can take anywhere from an afternoon to a couple of days and oftentimes they don’t get solved” Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger said. “This one specifically was great because… alert citizens actually called 911 to report this crash had happened.”
According to WSP logs, four 911 calls were made regarding the hit-and-run, including one from a Spokane Transit Authority bus driver, who relayed information about the suspect’s final destination.
The suspect, Everett Scovel, was arrested on suspicion of a hit-and-run and driving under the influence.
In a tweet, Washington State Patrol District 4 commended the actions of citizens to help in this case.
"This is a special 'Thank you' to our alert and amazing citizens of Spokane County,” the tweet read. “Due to the citizen reports and calls, troopers were able to respond and contact the driver in this hit and run… Thank you for your assistance."
"We encourage anyone - if you witness a collision or are involved in a collision - to call 911," Senger said, but added the caveat, "I don’t necessarily recommend following the vehicle for too long of a period of a time, especially if the person doesn’t feel comfortable with it."