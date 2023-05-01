SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the span of 12 years, a woman under 30 years old has faced charges for the deaths of three people on the road.
Megan Skillingstad appeared in court Monday afternoon facing two counts of Vehicular Homicide and two counts of a Fatal Hit and Run. Late Saturday night, the 29-year-old hit two people on the side of N. Flint Road in Airway Heights. She fled the scene, leaving the two victims behind.
Deputies responded to the crime scene after receiving reports of a woman lying in a ditch. Both individuals, one man and one woman, were dead when officers arrived. Court documents reveal the male’s name is Desmon Miller, the female’s identity has not been determined.
It was confirmed the suspect was driving under the influence when she hit the victims. A family member spoke on Skillingstad’s behalf in front of a judge on Monday.
“She’s been working 50–60-hour weeks and she’s been using alcohol to unwind. I know her heart is pure and she wants to be good, and she wants to take care of herself, she’s just struggling with that step.”
Yet, appearing in court is not new for Skillingstad. In 2011, she faced similar charges when she hit 76-year-old Dennis Widener at the corner of Empire and Division, while he was riding his bike. The suspect fled the scene back then, as well, waiting over a month to turn herself in.
Widener later died in the hospital, succumbing to his injuries. He was possibly the first of three lives taken by Skillingstad.
Skillingstad is being held on a $1 million bond and will not be allowed to drive at all upon release. Her next court date is set for May 9.