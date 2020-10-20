For my golfers hopefully you have a tee time set for today as we might be looking at one of the last good golf days of the season! Mostly sunny skies are anticipated for the second half of the day with temperatures sitting pretty close to where they should be in the mid 50s for the high. Overnight we dip into the mid 30s.
Tomorrow morning to get the day started we will look for rain and a rain/snow mix across the Inland Northwest. The snow level will go from 3400ft to 2600ft. Some of our higher benches could see a light dusting. In Washington, studded tires are legal beginning the first of November. You might want to start scheduling those appointments now to swap over.
