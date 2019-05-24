SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’re looking to get around this Memorial Day weekend, you're going to want to know where the best places are to fuel up.
The average gas price in Washington State is $3.52, which is the third highest in the United States behind California and Hawaii. However, here in the Inland Northwest, the average price at the pump is $0.27 less than the state’s average.
The lowest gas prices in Spokane dip to just above $3.10, but if you go out towards Airways Heights or Cheney, the lowest prices jump up about $0.10.
Now if you’re heading towards the west side of the state for the holiday weekend, be prepared to pay more as the average price hovers around $3.62 in Seattle.