SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're planning on hitting the highways across Washington during your Labor Day weekend, you can expect your typical holiday traffic.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, that heavy holiday weekend traffic will be present especially on I-90, where lengthy delays are expected.
Longer than normal wait times are predicted at ferry docks and Canadian border crossings. These are expected for most of the holiday weekend.
Crews will be working to make sure travelers make it to their destinations safely and advise drivers to plan ahead.
