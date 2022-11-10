Hobbs defeats challenger Anderson to remain Washington secretary of state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Incumbent Secretary of State Steve Hobbs beat Julie Anderson in the race for Washington secretary of State.
Hobbs was appointed secretary of state in 2021, after former Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman was appointed to a position in the Biden administration. He had served in the Washington state Senate from 2007 to 2021.
During his campaign, Hobbs highlighted his track record as secretary of state on enhancing election security and improving voter education.
Anderson has been the Pierce County auditor since 2009. She ran an issues-based campaign, with a particular focus on whether the secretary of state's office should be partisan.
"I don't see how you can take a quarter-of-a-million dollars from a political party," Anderson said during a debate in October. "I don't see how you can benefit from that political party running a disinformation for your campaign's benefit, and not realize that you're becoming part of the problem."