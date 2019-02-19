The Hillyard Heritage Museum Society is hosting a dinner and auction next week, but not the kind you need to dress up for, it's called "Hobo Dinner."
This museum has historic railroad cars that you can tour, and see a part of Spokane's history. Saturday, March 2nd, the museum is hosting their 11th annual dinner, and a volunteer told KHQ it's going to be casual, because Hillyard is a simple place, with a lot of history to show off.
There are four antique railroad cars, and this dinner is raising money to paint and refurbish them. This summer, the museum said they are also trying to add better landscaping to the underdeveloped part of the property. All the donations from "Hobo Dinner" go directly back to making sure Spokane doesn't lose this important part of history.
The dinner and auction is $15 for adults, and $6 for kids 10 and under.