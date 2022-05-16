Winds will be our biggest issue as we kick off the week, with wind gust expected to approach 20-25 mph before dying down overnight.
Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with daytime highs in the low to mid 60's Monday and Tuesday. Our next system moves in Wednesday, ushering in a round of rain, high mountain snow and gusty winds.
Daytime highs drop Wednesday and Thursday into the upper 50's, with overnight lows heading into the mid to upper 30's. The weekend looks good so far, with highs bouncing back up into the 60's by Friday.