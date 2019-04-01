Burger King is set to roll out something its calling an "Impossible" vegan burger.
The national burger chain known for its charbroiled beef patties announced on Monday its plan to test out the vegan option, according to CNN.
The new sandwiches will be made with plant-based burgers supplied from Impossible Foods and will be available at location in and around St. Louis.
The company says if they prove popular they could be made available nationwide.
Customers who choose the meatless Whopper will pay roughly a dollar more.