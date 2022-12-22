Holdiay travelers beware: I-90 blocked in both directions east of North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. - The westbound lanes of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass are expected to reopen by 3 p.m., as crews continue to clear multiple crashes.
The eastbound lanes reopened Thursday morning.
Updated: Dec. 22 at 1:15 p.m.
The eastbound lanes of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass reopened Thursday morning, after it closed due to multiple crashes.
The westbound lanes remained closed as crews continued working to clear collisions.
Updated: Dec. 22 at 12:15 p.m.
Holiday travelers in Washington state are seeing delays Thursday morning, thanks to closures in both directions of I-90 east of North Bend.
The crashes included one where a Washington State Patrol trooper's vehicle was struck.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), all eastbound lanes on the highway are closed at milepost 34, and all westbound lanes are closed at milepost 37.
Further east, Westbound lanes are closed off near Ellensburg. All closures are results of multiple crashes.
You can follow the status of I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass on WSDOT's website.