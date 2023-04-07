OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Random samples taken from licensed cannabis locations have been screened for pesticides for several years, and a pattern of failed tests conducted by the Liquor and Cannabis Board has pointed to product contamination in a region of Okanogan County.
Tests from licensees in a specific region show detectible levels of DDE, a chemical which forms as DDT, pesticide banned in 1972, breaks down. DDE has been linked to premature births and miscarriage, Type 2 diabetes, and wheeze in infants or children exposed in utero. Animals exposed orally experience neurological, developmental, and immunological effects, including tremors and reproductive issues. It is globally recognized as a probable carcinogen.
In response to possible concerns raised about contamination and efficacy of products, the LCB mandated samples of cannabis products a be tested before being sent to retailers. In addition, they began random testing to pinpoint specific regional issues. Currently, state-certified cannabis testers are not required to screen for DDE, as high levels have not been identified outside this specific region.
Random samples taken from licensed cannabis locations were screened by the Washington Stated Department of Agriculture in a lab capable of detecting 243 different pesticides, including DDT and DDE. So far, 18 licensees have been impacted by contamination.
"Licensees may not know the contamination exists, unless their location was chosen by the LCB for random testing," LCB explained in a release.
Cannabis crops are uniquely vulnerable to environmental contamination, as the plants can absorb higher levels of contaminants from the soil, including pesticides and heavy metals. Additionally, cannabis concentrated into oils will concentrate any contamination by five to ten-fold.
To better protect consumers and ensure public health and safety, the LCB is enacting the following steps:
Immediate Actions
- Placing administrative holds on licensees in the affected geographic area with above actionable limits of DDE;
- Upon confirmation that DDE exists in the soil in this region, placing administrative holds on all licensees in the geographic area;
- Requesting a list of all products distributed since August 2022 from all licensees in the geographic area;
- Securing and testing on-shelf products from all 18 licensees in the geographical area; and
- Requesting the licensees in the geographic area with DDE tests above actionable limits conduct a licensee-initiated recall on all products.
Future Actions
The LCB will soon:
- Initiate emergency rulemaking to require a result of 50% of the actionable level of DDE for any plants grown in the soil from this geographical region;
- Initiate long-term rulemaking requiring DDD and DDE testing;
- Work with appropriate state agencies to conduct soil and water testing in this defined geographical region; and
- LCB Enforcement and Education Division employees will conduct ongoing product testing in the defined geographical region.
An online meeting will be scheduled with the 18 licensees to share additional information and discuss concerns and questions. Additionally, the WSDA will prioritize product sample testing from crops in the affected region. In the meantime, licensees are encouraged to speak with their LCB enforcement officer or compliance consultant with specific questions or concerns.
"As the agency learns more from the soil and product testing, we will communicate again with any appropriate additional information," said LCB in a release.