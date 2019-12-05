SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gaiser Conservatory at Manito Park is about to once again transform into a winter wonderland next week, featuring over 30,000 lights.
The Friends of Manito say the Holiday Lights display will begin next Friday, Dec. 13 and run through the remainder of December.
From Dec. 13-Dec. 22, the holiday lights will be on display from 12-7:30 p.m. The display will continue to be featured from Dec.23-31 from 12-3 p.m., with the exception of it being closed on Christmas Day.
The Gaiser Conservatory is located at 4 W 21st Ave. Spokane, WA 99220.
During the first couple days of the light display, the Friends of Manito will also be hosting a Holiday open house with various children's activities including cookie decorating and Santa visits. It is also free to the public and will take place Saturday-Sunday Dec. 14 and 15 from 3-6 p.m. in the Manito Meeting Room at 2020 S. Tekoa St.
