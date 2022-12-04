PUYALLUP, Wash. - Washington State Fair's annual Holiday Magic event will be cancelled Sunday, Dec. 4 due to inclement weather.
Puyallup Police Department has warned drivers in the area to avoid nonessential travel due to challenging road conditions. Plow crews are focusing only on priority snow routes at this time.
The Fair says pre-purchased tickets will be valid for any of the 12 remained days of the event. Guests with ice skating session reservations will be able to redeem them on a different operating day.
The event will reopen as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8. and run every weekend leading up to Christmas. See the event details HERE.