COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - If your 4th of July Weekend plans take you around Lake Coeur d'Alene, you might want to give yourself some extra drive time.
Delays are being reported on Eastbound Interstate 90 near Exit 22 and average speeds are reported to be around 15 mph.
In addition, there are intermittent lane closures and speed restrictions of 55 mph on westbound I-90 between Sherman Avenue and 4th Street
Drivers should remain aware of changing traffic conditions and be sure to give themselves extra time to get to any holiday destinations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.