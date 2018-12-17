A Spokane family is halting an annual, holiday tradition after they became the victims of (what seems to be) a random vandal's attack.
The Caraway family puts inflatable Christmas decorations up on their front yard every holiday season. Josh Caraway, the family's father, said his kids "love seeing them up every year."
Just a few weeks ago, the family bought their tradition's newest addition for about $300: an big inflatable of Santa, his sleigh, and the eight reindeer guiding the way.
However, someone jumped over the family's front fence Sunday night and destroyed the decoration.
"I saw four guys walking on the street. One hopped the fence, pulled a knife from his pocket and sliced it right open," Caraway said.
Caraway said he's not telling his children what happened because he doesn't want them to live in fear.
"We don't want them to be scared of the neighborhood. We don't need to have them having nightmares about people jumping our fence and having knives," he said.
If you have any information on this incident, please call Crime Check: 509-456-2233.