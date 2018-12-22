SPOKANE,Wash. According to AAA, nearly 102 million people will be hitting the roads this holiday season a 4.4% increase from last year. So what's driving them to hit the open roads this week? It's lower gas prices.

John McCommons is one of those drivers coming up all the way from California "It's close to a buck more there at least," said John.

Right now in Spokane County according to AAA, a gallon of regular gas is going for $2.78 a penny less than a year ago. But if you shop around you can find gas ten to eleven cents cheaper than the county average. But still more than the national average of $2.34 per gallon. Some gas stations in Post Falls, ID are selling gas for as low as $2.38.

The reason for these lower prices? There are multiple factors from different seasonal blends to the price in crude oil which is hovering around $45 per barrel.

John says he's pretty happy to see those lower prices "A lot of savings in gas and it's just great to get here in the Northwest."

But where ever your travels might take you this holiday season. It's a good idea to be prepared especially if you're driving over mountain passes make sure you have

A Set of Chains

Extra Water and Food

Blankets

Flashlights and Extra Batteries