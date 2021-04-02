Grab those sunglasses before you head out the door, you will need them today! Daytime highs will be a bit cooler compared to what we saw yesterday, but it does still look like we hit the low 60s today.
Changes arrive as we move into the holiday weekend. More clouds are arriving for Saturday. Dry conditions are expected for the metro. Meanwhile, as we push into the second half of the day back through the Cascades we will start to look for rain and snow. Please keep that in mind if you have travel plans.
For Easter Sunday if you are planning an outdoor egg hunt you might want to get it done during the morning hours. Mother Nature will bring us a chance for some sprinkles by the second half of the day.