Temperatures will gradually climb as we head towards the holiday weekend, with highs expected to reach into the 20's and 30's for Christmas eve and Christmas day. 

 Our next system moves in overnight Friday into Saturday. With temperatures on the rise, we will see a transition from snow to a rain/snow mix, sleet and freezing rain for the Holiday weekend, which means a mess for travelers. Anyone set to head over any of the mountain passes is encouraged to closely monitor the forecast with the potential for significant impacts through out the weekend. Monday, daytime highs will reach into the upper 30's and 40's ,with several rounds of rain in the forecast for the beginning of the week which could lead to possible flooding.
 
Talk about weather whiplash!
 
Wishing you the happiest of Holidays!
 
Leslie   

