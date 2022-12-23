Temperatures will gradually climb as we head towards the holiday weekend, with highs expected to reach into the 20's and 30's for Christmas eve and Christmas day.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...The threat of widespread steady snow will temporarily diminish through much of the afternoon although there will be intermittent showers. Widespread snow will return tonight and could mix with light freezing on the Palouse. Additional snow accumulations will be an inch or less. Ice accumulations will be just a light glaze. * WHERE...Tekoa, Fairfield, Downtown Spokane, Davenport, Spokane Valley, Colfax, Oakesdale, Rockford, Pullman, Cheney, Rosalia, Airway Heights, La Crosse, and Uniontown. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Wintry precipitation will occur across the Inland Northwest Friday and through the Christmas holiday weekend. For Friday and Friday night, widespread light snow will fall across the Palouse, Spokane area, and the central and southern Idaho Panhandle with lowland accumulations generally between 2 and 4 inches. On Saturday, light snow on Saturday will transition to to light freezing rain. Light ice accumulations will be possible in places like Spokane, Couer d'Alene, Silver Valley, and the Palouse on Saturday and Saturday night. Next week, warmer and rainy weather will cause snow to melt across southeast Washington and southern and central Idaho Panhandle. Rises will occur on rivers and streams including Paradise Creek at Moscow, Latah Creek in souther Spokane county, Asotin Creek in southeast Washington, Lawyer Creek in Lewis county, and Lapwai Creek in Lewis and Nez Perce counties. Since many creeks and small streams are frozen, ice jams may occur. Minor field and urban flooding will be another concern in areas of poor drainage.
- US prosecutor: 2 associates of Sam Bankman-Fried plead guilty to charges related to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX
- Jimmy Kimmel isn't a fan of Washington State University's logo
- 14-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted 1st degree murder in Idaho
- Moose rescued from Little Spokane River in Elk thanks to eagle-eyed couple
- Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
- WSU POLICE: Man who fired shots, barricaded in an apartment is down
- Recording appears to capture conversation between Kaylee and Maddie hours before their murder
- Next Storm Arrives Friday Night With Up to a Foot of Snow for Some Through Sunday
- Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
- Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 19-23
