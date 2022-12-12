Shoshone County swears in first woman sheriff

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Holly Lindsey is officially the first woman sheriff in not only Shoshone County, but all of North Idaho. She was previously serving as the undersheriff and enters this role after sheriff Mike Gunderson recently retired due to health issues. 

“It's truly an honor to be appointed sheriff. I'm excited to serve the citizens of our county," Lindsey said. "I look forward to establishing a relationship with each and every one of them.”

