SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Holly Lindsey is officially the first woman sheriff in not only Shoshone County, but all of North Idaho. She was previously serving as the undersheriff and enters this role after sheriff Mike Gunderson recently retired due to health issues.
Holly Lindsey becomes first woman sheriff in North Idaho
