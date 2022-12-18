SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - When she was still only 2 years old, Jacqueline Volz's father began work on what would become their family's home. The Rock House, as they would come to call it, was little more than a vision in 1942 when he began, but soon stood as cozy, sturdy cottage home.
Rich Hubbard was hard-working and creative young man, working as a bricklayer before marrying Pat McDowell in 1938. From there, they set off from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to chase jobs, towing a little trailer for a home on the road. Eventually, the new family settled in Spokane Valley, just beside the Dishman Hills at 516 S. Park Road.
During the days, Hubbard would do masonry work, then he'd come home and work on the Rock House. Volz recalled him returning from work, dirty and smelling of cement, and nuzzling his stubby cheek against hers as she laughed.
Hubbard hand-selected basalt and granite stones from Dishman Hills and hauled them down himself in their 1940s Ford Coupe, and scavenged other materials wherever he could, as building supplies were scarce at the time. The wooden shelf above the fireplace mantel was once used to brace a tank during transport, and the narrow bathtub was made from chicken wire and cement.
Volz said she learned later in life her dad was so pressed to get the house built quickly in case he was drafted into WWII.
In 1943, when the roof, doors, and windows were all attached, the small family moved into the unfinished home—just in time to welcome Volz's little brother Ricky.
It wasn't long before work was done, and the little cottage became an inviting home.
"He was a true craftsman, and a real perfectionist when it came to making things not just good, but great," Volz said of her dad.
In a journal she's published of her memories in the house, Volz recalls he finished the stonework on the outside of the house just before the war ended, and the dirt cellar was finished off with cement block walls and a concrete floor.
"Achieving this would be quite the feat for Dad. He'd go up and down a sturdy plank with wheelbarrows full of dirt coming up, and cinder blocks and cement going down," she wrote.
Hubbard had to dig the cellar out by hand, and it was a Herculean task to finish it. Eventually, it would become his workshop. She and her little brother would play in there as well, constructing castles and forts out of leftover lumber or matchsticks. Hubbard would encourage this inventive play, providing saws, hammers and nails, and other tools for them to refine their creations with.
The home was integral to her formative years. From learning to read to summer nights eating tomatoes and star-gazing, it's filled with warm memories—especially of her father.
"Working with cement makes a man's hands really hard and calloused, with thick nails," she shared in her book, "but they can still be tender and do delicate work."
This would not be the only home Hubbard would build for his family, and they would sell the stone cottage on Park Rd. for a larger one built in the Central Valley neighborhood in 1951. But for Volz, the Rock House held her childhood, and she often drove by to look upon its stonework face and remember the happy and silly times her family enjoyed there.
"I wanted to get my hands on it so bad," Volz admitted.
It was on one of these drives past that she noticed the property was up for sale this year.
Now 82 years old, Volz says she was elated when her daughter told her the offer they put in had been accepted. "It absolutely blew me out of the water," she recalled. "I couldn't even think for a whole day. I cried, I was so happy!"
The previous owners understood how important this was to Volz and her family, and now the Rock House is back in the family of the craftsman who built it. Though Hubbard died awhile ago at the ripe age of 100, the cottage has stood sturdy for 70 years, and it remains as charming as it was when he built it.
Volz says her grandson will moving into the home after some repairs and renovation. As a house built in the 1940s, it needs to be rewired for a modern home and the plumbing redone. However, they're excited just to have it back.
As far as renovations go, they are looking for skilled tradesman to help out, especially an electrician. If you or someone you know has the qualifications to help, consider dropping off a business card at the property!