SPOKANE, Wash. - A new sign that just went up Wednesday on the South Hill has some residents concerned.
It’s a notice about a potential 16-home development that would be built near Glennaire Drive and Willamette Street.
KHQ spoke with the firm designing the project, Whipple Engineering. One of the project managers told us the site would consist of 16 single-family homes, with new streets, including a cul-d-sac.
There’s a public hearing to discuss the project, and to give your feedback, on October 23. It will be at 1:30pm in the County Commissioners Assembly Room on West Broadway.
