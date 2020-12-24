Becca Wells and her three kids don’t take anything for granted, and this Christmas, they’re thankful for their first home in four and a half years. It’s a two bedroom apartment, complete with a bed for 8-year-old Orion, 6-year-old Opheliah, and 4-year-old Avery.
When we met Becca and the kids last fall, they slept on a mat on the floor with dozens of other homeless families at Family Promise Open Doors Shelter. Becca says bad relationships, domestic violence and depression kept her and the kids from finding a place of their own. The shelter was their last stop before finding a home of their own.
However, through support from Family Promise, Becca was able to line up an apartment just in time for Christmas. The kids love their own space, their own beds and even their own Christmas tree. Orion says it reminds him of the true meaning of Christmas - of Jesus and family. It’s a setup that makes them truly feel like they’re finally home for the holidays.
Becca's story comes as shelters have been hit hard by the Pandemic. They have limited space because guests have to space out, and volunteering is restricted because of Covid. If you want to know how you can help, just give the shelter you want to support a call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.