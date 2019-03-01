SPOKANE - A home near 7th & Maple caught fire Friday afternoon.
We've learned the house had been converted to apartments. Firefighters say an attic in one of the units caught fire but its contained. No one was hurt.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says a WSP trooper saw the fire and called 911 and pounded on the door.
2 people inside who work the night shift were in there asleep. Chief Schaeffer says if they hadn’t been woken up they may not have gotten out ok
Firefighters are still checking out the damage. They have not said how the fire started.