SPOKANE, WA - Homeless advocates are planning, what they're calling, a "Revolution" when it comes to homelessness in Spokane. There's been a lot questions throughout the day about what exactly homeless advocate, Alfredo LLamedo, meant when he used the term "revolution" to describe his plan for helping the homeless.
In a Facebook post, LLamedo describes how he got involved in homeless advocacy. At the end, he writes that he will: "never stop fighting for those society has discarded because I know their worth as human beings and understand them as someone who has experienced the same kind of hate they do. Camp Hope is everywhere!!! The revolution begins Monday, December 17th @ 6:00pm in the Spokane City Council Chambers!!!"
LLamedo also posted a picture of himself in a Guy Fawkes mask. Guy Fawkes was an English revolutionary in the 16-hundreds and has become the face of revolutions everywhere.
In many ways, Alfredo LLamedo has become the face of homeless advocacy in Spokane. KHQ started reporting on LLamedo back in November, when he was holding a hunger strike to get Spokane's sit and lie ordinance overturned. He succeeded in getting it suspended, and at least one City Council member tells me she's working to ensure it never comes back. Camp Hope voiced their concerns at City Hall during a council meeting.
Some items they discussed:
Warming Center Hours - Camp Hope is asking for a 24-Hour Shelter.
Lockers and Storage Bins - A place to keep their things, without fear of being stolen.
Better Transportation to Warming Centers - Advocates said there isn't good communication about when and where the van is picking people up to go to the warming center, and the van can't transport handicap needs.