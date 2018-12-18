UPDATE: Council President Ben Stuckart sent a response:
"The city continues to provide funding for the shelter system and looks to expand shelter availability and continues implementing more homeless outreach services and is focused on solutions. The city in 2019 will provide four times the allocated general fund dollars for our efforts to reduce homelessness than we did four years ago. I do not respond directly to demands. I continue to work on increasing funding for affordable housing and changing our regulations and zoning to allow for more density which will decrease housing costs for everyone."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
At Monday night's Spokane City Council meeting, homeless advocates promised to disrupt downtown Spokane unless the city took decisive action when it comes to helping with homelessness.
On Tuesday, KHQ received a letter from the homeless advocates to Mayor Condon and Spokane's City Council. In the letter, they outline exactly what they want to see happen.
