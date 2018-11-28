More than 20 tents are pitched in front of Spokane's city hall building, as protesters continue demonstrating for additional resources for the local homeless population.
Organizers said a couple of good Samaritans donated money, so protesters could buy tents. When they went to the local General Store, workers offered them 25 tents at half the price.
This all comes before tomorrow's special meeting by the Spokane City Council. It will be held inside city hall at 3:30 p.m.
At the forefront of the meeting's legislative session: an emergency budget ordinance for warming centers.