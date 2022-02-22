SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures have dipped below freezing again, creating dangerous situations for those experiencing homelessness in the Spokane community. Those like Daniel, who said he has been living in a make-shift tent in the encampment off of 2nd and Ray for months.
Daniel has lived through some very cold temperatures, so cold he said he began burning anything that would give him some heat, even hand sanitizer.
But Daniel isn’t the only one facing these frigid temperatures. In fact, KHQ went back to the homeless encampment and spoke to a few others, like David. He, too, said he has lived at the encampment for months now.
For David, it's not his first time sleeping outside in extreme temperatures. He said he even got frostbite on his toes a few months back.
"The reason that I got frostbite is because of my feet went out of the covers, and I was sleeping. And I woke up, and they were just numb,” David said. “You know, I didn't even feel them anyway."
As Spokane settles into another dangerous cold snap, there is a great need for supplies.
If you are interested in helping, here is what the people organizing the encampment say they need now:
- Gloves
- Hats
- Jackets
- Warm socks
- Boots
- Tarps
- Blankets
- Heaters, particularly small propane heaters
David and Daniel are both working to get their lives back on track, and to get a roof over their heads. It's a monumental task, but one KHQ viewer has taken initiative to make it easier.
If you’d like to help Daniel get into an apartment, a fundraiser to get him help and a home was started. Follow this link for more information!