Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills from near zero to 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of East Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually decrease into the 10 to 20 mph range overnight, but wind chills will continue to be dangerously cold. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will help keep you from losing your body heat. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. &&