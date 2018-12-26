A hotel and outreach program in Boise provided quite a Holiday treat for 12 homeless families.
Astegos, an outreach program that provides counseling and housing services for the homeless, hosted a Christmas Camp at the Best Western hotel in Boise.
According to KTVB, families checked into the hotel on Christmas Eve and had the opportunity to relax, eat and open presents over the two-day period.
"Their day literally starts at 6 am every day and most of it is just spent walking, and surviving, hunting down food," Tim Flaherty, the executive director of Astegos.org, said.
The Boise Philharmonic and the Boise Gay Men's Chorus also provided some live music entertainment.
Veronica Nichols, her husband Trever and two daughters have been frequenting homeless shelters around Treasure Valley, a stressful situation for the family. KTVB says the family was able to find a new home and volunteer at the Christmas Camp.
"They get the chance to breathe, just kind of enjoy it, instead of focusing on what's my next move for the day," Nichols said.
Although this getaway is brief, Flaherty hopes that it will be a lasting memory for families.
"This time of year is really about sharing love, sharing joy, everybody gets a present at Christmas, I mean isn't that what we all want," Flaherty said.
