Weather Alert

...MODERATE SNOW ACCUMULATIONS FOR THIS EVENING'S COMMUTE... .A WINTER STORM SYSTEM WILL SPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW ACROSS THE EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING, WITH SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUING THROUGH THE NIGHT IN THE IDAHO PANHANDLE. WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WILL COAT ROADS AND MAKE THE EVENING COMMUTE POTENTIALLY SLIPPERY AND HAZARDOUS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND TWO INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...LIGHT SNOW WILL INTENSIFY THIS AFTERNOON AND TAPER OFF AFTER 9 PM PST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DAYTIME SNOW WILL MAINLY MELT ON ROAD SURFACES, HOWEVER AS THE SUN SETS ROADS MAY FREEZE UP WITH FURTHER SNOW ACCUMULATION ON TOP OF THE ICY SURFACES. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&