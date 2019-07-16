SPOKANE, WA - Fallout from Camp Hope continues for the City of Spokane. A lawsuit has now been filed in Federal Court.
A homeless family brought the suit seeking damages for the personal property they say the City destroyed when the encampment was cleaned out.
According to the lawsuit, David Ham, Cynthia Ham-Sanchez and their son Michael were living in Camp Hope along side many others outside City Hall in November of 2018.
Camp Hope was one part protest over Spokane's homeless policy, one part housing of last resort for those who couldn't or wouldn't find a bed at area shelters, especially after the City pulled funding for the House of Charity where many homeless were staying.
The situation came to a head on December 6th when the City posted a warning to everyone at Camp Hope they had 48 hours to clear out their belongings.
The lawsuit says on December 9th David Ham went to get breakfast and when he returned, his belongings along with his wife and son's belongings had been taken and tossed into a garbage truck. In the claim they say that amounts to "an Illegal taking of private property."
In the lawsuit the Hams also claim The City's overall policies, towards the homeless including enforcement of anti-camping laws, constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and violated the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The lawsuit is asking for compensatory and punitive damages from the City as well as Attorney's fees.
The City of Spokane has not yet responded to the lawsuit.
You can read the full lawsuit below