Homeless Family Sues City for Camp Hope Eviction

SPOKANE, Wash. The fallout from Camp Hope is heating up. Attorney Jose Trejo is representing the homeless family at the center of this lawsuit. They're asking for damages for the personal property they say the city destroyed when workers cleared out Camp Hope "With regards to both of their constitutional violations under the fourth and the 8th the case law is very very clear that the city has violated their constitutional rights," Trejo told KHQ in a sit down interview.
For the record, the Fourth Amendment prevents unreasonable searches and seizures. The Eighth Amendment prevents excessive bail, fines, and cruel and unusual punishment. The suit also says the city violated the 14th Amendment which states the government can't deny someone of life, liberty, or property.
The lawsuit claims David Ham, Cynthia Ham-Sanchez, and their son Michael was living in Camp Hope alongside many others outside city hall in November of 2018. Trejo says his clients had been homeless for about five months when their health deteriorated.
Cynthia and Michael were hospitalized on December 6th, 2018, the same day the city posted a warning to everyone at camp hope. The notice said they had 48 hours to clear out their belongings or city crews would do it for them.
Three days later, David Ham says when he came back from getting breakfast. He says his belongings along with his wife's and son's had been taken and were thrown into a garbage truck "Mr. David Hamm did not have the ability to move all three tents and didn't have any place to put all of those items if they could of," Trejo said.
A member of the community had donated a storage unit and a U-Haul truck. To help the members of camp hope store their belongings for 30 days.
In the lawsuit, the Hams also say the city's overall policies towards the homeless like how they've enforced the anti-camping laws are cruel and unusual punishment.
They want to see those policies change "They felt that the policies of criminalization of homelessness are wrong and that the city needs to take appropriate action to make sure that it's addressing the needs of the homeless population and the community as a hole in a way that complies with the requirements of the constitution," added Trejo.