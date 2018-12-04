This land is your land, this land is my land: it's not just what a band is playing in front of city hall, but it's what many living at "Camp Hope" (the tent city inhabited by homeless protesters) believe in.
The community got a lot of extra company Monday. Members of MAC (short for stands for 'Music, Love, Creativity') held a weekly "dinner with a side of free speech" event.
Multiple protesters in tents said the group's stance remains the same: the tents will stay until the homeless people living in them have a shelter to sleep in.
City council members approved an emergency budget ordinance for a new homeless shelter last Thursday.