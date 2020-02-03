SPOKANE, Wash. - The 9th annual Spokane Homeless Connect event recorded a record turnout at the Spokane Convention Center last week.
According to a release from the event, a record number of homeless individuals came to attend and seek help on Thursday, January 30.
"Our planning team is still recovering from a record-breaking event," Event Chair Kari Chapman said. "We hoped for as many as 700 attendees...Our final door count was 1,128...There was just a steady stream of people that flowed through all day long."
Spokane Homeless Connect is the largest and longest-running homeless services event in Spokane, according to the release.
This year, in addition to the 1,128 attendees, the event also recorded:
- 107 service providers
- 1,000(+) served a hot meal
- 800+ served by the Food Bank
- 500 bus passes distributed
- 86 free haircuts
- 75 veterinary appointments
- 46 eye exams
- 42 warrants quashed
- 13 HIV tests
- 13 medical appointments
- 7 dental appointments
