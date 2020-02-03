SLIDESHOW: See the new Spokane Convention Center

SPOKANE, Wash. - The 9th annual Spokane Homeless Connect event recorded a record turnout at the Spokane Convention Center last week. 

According to a release from the event, a record number of homeless individuals came to attend and seek help on Thursday, January 30. 

"Our planning team is still recovering from a record-breaking event," Event Chair Kari Chapman said. "We hoped for as many as 700 attendees...Our final door count was 1,128...There was just a steady stream of people that flowed through all day long." 

Spokane Homeless Connect is the largest and longest-running homeless services event in Spokane, according to the release. 

This year, in addition to the 1,128 attendees, the event also recorded:

  • 107 service providers
  • 1,000(+) served a hot meal
  • 800+ served by the Food Bank
  • 500 bus passes distributed
  • 86 free haircuts 
  • 75 veterinary appointments
  • 46 eye exams
  • 42 warrants quashed
  • 13 HIV tests
  • 13 medical appointments
  • 7 dental appointments 

